THANJAVUR

Department of HR&CE, Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam and Peruvudaiyar Temple: Emperor Raja Raja Cholan Sadaya Vizha, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Collector, presides, Big Temple, 10 a.m.; cultural programmes, 3 p.m.

PERAMBALUR

Thanthai Hans Roever College: Vigilance awareness campaign, K. Sathiyaraj, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC, Perambalur, speaks, 10.30 a.m.