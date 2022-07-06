Tiruchirapalli

THANJAVUR:

Rotary Club of Thanjavur South: Installation of office-bearers for the year 2022-23 by Zone 17 Rotary Assistant Governor, A.R.Narayanan, Hotel Sangam, Thanjavur, 6-30 p.m.

PUDUKOTTAI

 J.J.College of Arts and Science: Special lecture on Current business scenario by S.Sivasankaran, Associate Professor, S.T.HinduCollege, Nagercoil, 10 a.m.


