engage
THANJAVUR:
Rotary Club of Thanjavur South: Installation of office-bearers for the year 2022-23 by Zone 17 Rotary Assistant Governor, A.R.Narayanan, Hotel Sangam, Thanjavur, 6-30 p.m.
PUDUKOTTAI
J.J.College of Arts and Science: Special lecture on Current business scenario by S.Sivasankaran, Associate Professor, S.T.HinduCollege, Nagercoil, 10 a.m.
