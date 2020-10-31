Engage in lifelong learning, students told

Co-founder of Infosys and Chairman, Sailor Ventures, Kris Gopalakrishnan, on Saturday called upon the students to engage in lifelong learning to be successful in what he described as ‘the fourth industrial revolution’.

Addressing the 34th Convocation of SASTRA Deemed to be University on a virtual platform, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said that the fourth industrial revolution has opened up game-changing opportunities powered by multiple technologies like Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, Cloud Computing, Smart phones, 3D printing, Genomics, biotechnology, and nanotechnology.

“These disruptive technologies are going to transform every business. New solutions have to be created. New business models have to be invented. The world will be different in the next 30 years and you have the opportunity to create this new world”, he told the graduands.

The best outgoing B.Tech. student award was presented to Shrute Kannappan who is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences at Sungkyunkwan University in South Korea. Shrute accepted the award and delivered her acceptance speech virtually from South Korea.

The Founder Chancellor’s best Ph.D. thesis award for Engineering was presented to Kishan Kumar and for Sciences to M.Veena. Eighty-one Ph.D. graduands and over 12 special award winners were presented their degrees and awards in physical mode while over 4,800 graduands were presented and conferred their UG and PG degrees virtually. Chancellor R. Sethuraman, presided over the Convocation.

The convocation procession led by the nadhaswaram team, dress code of hand woven Kurta or saree with stole along with contemporary and next generation procedures powered by modernity and technology generated a diverse flavour.