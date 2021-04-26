‘Engage 108 ambulance to reach hospital’

District Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Monday said that the general public who test positive for COVID-19 could avail the ‘108’ ambulance service to transport them to the hospital.

In a statement issued here, Ms. Uma Maheswari said those testing positive should desist from travelling in a bus, autorickshaw, rail and taxi to reach the hospital as the probability of rapid spread of the infection was very high.

An 108 ambulance has been stationed in every taluk in the district to transport COVID-19 positive persons to the hospital from their residences.

The COVID-19 afflicted persons should isolate themselves in their homes till the 108 ambulances arrive to take them to the hospital, the Collector further said, adding that sufficient beds had been kept in a state of readiness at private and government hospitals in the district to treat positive patients.