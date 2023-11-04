Enforcement Directorate inspects sand quarries on Kollidam riverbed in Tiruchi 

November 04, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officers of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday inspected sand quarries in Tiruchi district managed by the Water Resources Department to check the depth of the sand mined on the Kollidam riverbed.

Sources said a team of nearly 10 officials and technical experts inspected the sand quarries on Saturday. They used floating equipment to check for the depth of sand mined on the Kollidam riverbed at Thalakudi.

In a Statewide operation to probe into suspected money laundering in the sand mining business of the Tamil Nadu government, the ED officials, in September and October, had launched checks at sand quarries on the Cauvery and Kollidam riverbeds in Karur, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the third time in two months that the ED officials had inspected the sand quarries in Tiruchi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT