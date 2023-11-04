ADVERTISEMENT

Enforcement Directorate inspects sand quarries on Kollidam riverbed in Tiruchi 

November 04, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A team of nearly 10 officials and technical experts inspected the sand quarries on Saturday and used floating equipment to check for the depth of sand mined on the Kollidam riverbed at Thalakudi

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Directorate of Enforcement inspecting a sand quarry on the Kollidam riverbed at Thalakudi in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officers of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday inspected sand quarries in Tiruchi district managed by the Water Resources Department to check the depth of the sand mined on the Kollidam riverbed.

Sources said a team of nearly 10 officials and technical experts inspected the sand quarries on Saturday. They used floating equipment to check for the depth of sand mined on the Kollidam riverbed at Thalakudi.

In a Statewide operation to probe into suspected money laundering in the sand mining business of the Tamil Nadu government, the ED officials, in September and October, had launched checks at sand quarries on the Cauvery and Kollidam riverbeds in Karur, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

This was the third time in two months that the ED officials had inspected the sand quarries in Tiruchi.

