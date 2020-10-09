Bid to end life

A 25-year-old transgender recruit police constable from Pudukottai undergoing training at the police recruit school at Navalpat consumed surgical spirit with the alleged intention to end her life here on Friday. The recruit was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. The constable was the lone transgender at the recruit school in Tiruchi to undergo training along with over 300 women constable recruits.
She had underwent operation for change of gender a couple of years ago prior to joining the police service. She is said to have been undergoing pain after the operation and had been taking treatment regularly. The transgender had even availed medical leave. The recruit, currently under treatment, is said to have told the police that she had consumed the substance unable to bear the severe pain as a sequel to the surgery. No case has been registered so far in this connection.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath