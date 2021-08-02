End to stalemate over Defence land transfer for ROB in sight

The Highways Department will only be required to pay monetary compensation

Defence authorities are said to have indicated that they would be agreeable to accept monetary compensation or equal value infrastructure (EVI) in lieu of the land sought by the Highways Department to complete the multi-level road over bridge (ROB) near the Railway Junction in the city

The Defence authorities have rejected as “unsuitable” the district administration’s offer to provide land of equal value at the adjacent Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) Battalion grounds in exchange for the 65 cents of land sought by the Highways Department to complete the ROB, official sources here said.

However, they have agreed to the Highways Department suggestion to delink the transfer of land required for the road over bridge (ROB) from proposals seeking Defence lands for other infrastructure projects in the State as only a small portion of land is being sought for the Tiruchi ROB.

A decision to this effect was reached at a recent high level meeting between the Ministry of Defence and State government officials, the sources added.

With this, the Defence Estates Officer would have to indicate whether they would accept the monetary compensation or EVI. Either way, the Highways Department would only be required to pay monetary compensation. “Even if they opt for EVI, we can not directly build a new structure that may be sought by the Defence authorities. We would have to deposit the value of such structure with the Military Engineer Services, which takes up such constructions for the Armed Forces,” the sources said.

Paying compensation would not be an issue as the State government has already sanctioned about ₹5.45 crore for land acquisition. “It is good that the Defence authorities have agreed to delink the trasfer of land required for this project from proposals seeking Defence lands for other infrastructure projects in the State. We will pay compensation as soon as the order from the Defence authorities (indicating their preference) is received,” the sources added.

Construction of the overbridge remains suspended for more than two years now following the stalemate over the transfer of the Defence land for the project. Nearly 90% of the first stage of the project has been completed but for the Chennai arm of the bridge, which needs to be connected to a new approach road to be laid across a piece of Defence land. The Chennai arm is the final segment of the first stage of the project.

Only upon getting the piece of about 65 cents of land that the first stage of the multi-level bridge, which is planned to be built in two stages, can be completed. The old narrow bridge would have to be dismantled for the construction of second stage of project. The first stage of the bridge was scheduled to be completed by February 2017 and the second by 2019. The project, however, has been delayed due to land acquisition issues.