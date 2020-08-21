Encroachments removed, saplings planted

Fulfilling a long felt need, the State Highways Department has removed encroachments along the roadsides between Uttamarkovil and No.1 Tollgate on the Salem-Tiruchi Highway. About 100 tree saplings have also been planted by the department on the stretch.
For several years, the stretch had largely been occupied by roadside vendors, including a clutch of meat sellers. The encroachments had been causing much traffic congestion and pedestrians were forced to walk on the highway.
A few days back, the Highways Department removed all encroachments, end to end on both sides, as part of the road development works taken up between No.1 Tollgate and Amoor under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Project. The service lanes along the road over bridge near Uttamarkovil has also been laid, much to the relief of devotees visiting the temple.
Sources in the department told The Hindu that arrangements have been made to water the saplings. In an attempt to prevent encroachers from returning, a fencing is to be erected along the road. “We have planted pungan species, which do not grow very tall, as there are overhead power lines passing through. We have planted about 5-6 feet high saplings and they will require watering for only about a year,” said a Highways Department officer.
Welcoming the move, Saravanan Natesan, a regular commuter on the road, observed that encroachments had been a bane of the road stretch and people have long been demanding their removal. “We also appreciate the move by the Highways Department to plant tree saplings,” he said.
