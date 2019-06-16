Encroachments removed in Tiruchi

The Corporation on Saturday carried out an encroachment eviction drive in the city’s main commercial areas, including NSB Road and Big Bazaar Street.

Officials and workers, who assembled on NSB road with earth movers, removed encroachments one by one. The drive was carried out with police protection.

They removed projections and unauthorised structures put up by traders by occupying public space and roads.

A section of traders, who rushed to the spot on knowing the eviction drive, opposed it. Some of them argued with officials for the drive without proper notification.

However, they went ahead with the drive. The operation went on till evening. Encroachments along NSB Road, Theradi Veedhi, Big Bazaar Street, Chinnakadai Street, Nandhi Koil Street and nearby commercial streets were removed. About 200 unauthorised structures were removed, officials said.

A team of officials removed unauthorised structures put up by shopkeepers in Chathram Bus Stand and College Road.

N. Ravichandran, Corporation Commissioner, said the drive was periodic. There were complaints by motorists and shoppers. Removal of unauthorised structures would minimise the trouble faced by motorists on important streets. The activities of shopkeepers and traders would be closely monitored.

The drive would be carried out frequently to prevent unauthorised structures hindering free flow of vehicles and occupying the public space.