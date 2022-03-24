Encroachments removed from Kottapattu tank

Revenue authorities on Thursday retrieved about 4.5 acres of land which was encroached for about 65 years on the Kottapattu Big Tank in the city.

Revenue authorities found that the land, valued at ₹50 crore, had been encroached upon by one S.Baskaran. However, since the encroacher failed to act upon the notice issued, a team of Revenue officials led by Tiruchi East Tahsildar D.Kalaivani cleared the encroachment.

Power supply to an asbestos-roofed building at the site was disconnected following which the encroachment was fully removed. T. Palanikumar, District Revenue Officer, G. Dhavachelvam, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchi, and other officials supervised the operation.