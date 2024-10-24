Encroachments persist around Central Bus Stand despite Tiruchi Corporation’s regular clearance drive

Despite Tiruchi Corporation’s regular crackdown, eateries and mobile shops continue to encroach major roads around the Central Bus Stand, hindering public mobility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic congestion has become the norm on important arterial roads such as VOC Road, Royal Road, Rockins Road, McDonalds Road, and Williams Road. Unauthorised eateries, juice stalls, mobile food outlets, and commercial shops occupy a major portion of the road, obstructing pedestrian and vehicular movement.

VOC Road and McDonalds Road continue to be hotspots of encroachments as makeshift eateries and roadside vendors occupy the road. While Royal Road and Rockins Road are encroached by mobile shops selling clothes, food, and ice cream. Adding to the woes of the members of the public, omnibuses occupy a major portion of the carriageway on these roads, leading to frequent traffic congestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several mobile eateries have mushroomed along the roads leading to the bus stand. Traffic snarls occur near the Central Bus Stand especially in the evenings when most of the road eateries do brisk business and carry on till midnight. These mobile outlets occupy the pavement, and their owners often lock up and leave their carts after business hours.

The area is chock-a-block with vehicles in view of the festive season. “Due to encroachments, the width of the roads has shrunk, posing a threat to the safety of pedestrians and motorists. Many commercial roads remain underdeveloped because of this. The authorities should take stringent steps to retain pedestrian space from violators,” said V. Jeevarathinam, a road user.

To free up space, the civic body conducted a special eviction drive at night near Railway Junction and Central Bus Stand areas. The civic body launched a crackdown against these food outlets operating around the bus stand.

“Encroachments that are causing inconvenience to pedestrians and creating traffic congestions are being removed. Periodic eviction drives will continue across the city, especially where the public movement is more,” said a senior Corporation official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.