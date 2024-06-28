Encroachments on waterbody at Thandalai to be enumerated

The Revenue, Municipal and Water Resources Department officials have been directed to identify the encroachments on waterbodies at Thandalam Village Panchayat near Tiruvarur.

The decision comes in the wake of a petition to the Chief Minister’s Cell filed by Makkal Adikaram office-bearer T. Shamugasundaram of Kulithalai in Tiruvarur district.

In his petition, Shanmugasundaram said the drainage channel along the Mannagudi Road at Thandalai had been encroached at several places blocking the flow of water in the waterway which had not been desilted for long.

Further, sewage from quasi-government and private establishments at Vilamal was let into the Odampokki, he said and urged the State government to prevent pollution of the river which serves as a main source for irrigation. He had sought the removal of plastics and other garbage in tanks, ponds, and other waterbodies in the area before the onset of the monsoon.

In its response, the Water Resources Department said instructions have been given to the Tiruvarur District Revenue and Water Resources Department officials and the municipal authorities to identify the encroachment on the drain at Thandalai and take steps for the removal of plastics and garbage from the waterbodies in the area.