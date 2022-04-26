‘Encroachments on water courses will be removed during desilting exercise’

Special Desilting works to be completed by May 31, says Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary

The Special Desilting Scheme works being executed in the delta region would be completed by May 31, Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department (WRD), said here on Tuesday.

“We have chalked out a plan and the works will be executed as per schedule. Encroachments, if any, will be removed during the desilting exercise so as to ensure that the water released from Mettur Dam for irrigation reaches tail-end areas,” Mr. Saxena told reporters here.

Earlier, he inspected the desilting of the Kudamuritti canal in the city along with S. Sivarasu, Collector, S. Ramamoorthy, Chief Engineer, WRD, Tiruchi Region, and other officials.

Special teams of land surveyors had been formed to facilitate removal of encroachments immediately, said Mr. Saxena, who also chaired a review meet with senior officials on desilting works taken up in Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

Farmers’ committees would be formed to supervise the desilting works. Suggestions and complaints received through Uzhavan App would be resolved within 48 hours. Also, the names and contact telephone numbers of engineers of WRD would be displayed at the work sites for suggestions or complaints.

The Department of Rural Development would take up desilting of minor channels around irrigation canals where the Special Desilting Scheme was being executed, he said at the meeting.

To a query, Mr. Saxena said work on construction of a new barrage across the Kollidam river at Mukkombu was fast under way.

To another question, he said there was no change in the ownership of Mullaperiyar Dam in the wake of the enactment of the Dam Safety Act. “The dam is and will remain under the control of Tamil Nadu.”

He expressed confidence that the proposed Godavari-Cauvery interlinking project would take off soon.

Later, he chaired a meeting with officials in Thanjavur to review the desilting works in the district.