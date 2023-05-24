ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachments on service road on Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway hinders vehicular movement

May 24, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

Encroachments on service road and footpath on Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway near Subramaniapuram. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Unauthorised and illegal encroachments on the newly laid service road of Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway near Subramaniapuram in Tiruchi have been causing inconvenience to motorists and road users.

The State Highways department recently laid the eight-metre-wide service road for the city stretch of Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway passing through Subramaniapuram area after evicting encroachments. However, the stretch continues to be the hotspot for encroachments as roadside vendors and shopkeepers have started using the stretch for setting up makeshift shops.

“Ever since the service road was completed, encroachments that were evicted returned to occupy the space. Due to encroachments, the width of the roads has shrunk, making it unsafe for motorists,” said A. Chandrasekar, a road user.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite several efforts by authorities to make the stretch free from encroachments and ensure free flow of traffic, they keep mushrooming every day hindering vehicular movement. Shops and other encroachments have been occupying the service roads, resulting in frequent traffic snarls on the route.

Since hawkers occupy the service road, a section of vehicles halts on the highway to buy the products, thereby posing accident risks. Heavy vehicles are also seen to be permanently parked on the service road in a haphazard manner causing inconvenience to road users.

Residents say the medians built for the service road lack fences making it easy for people to crisscross the highway. “If the medians are fenced, encroachers will find it challenging to do business and may relocate to other places,” said T. Saravanan, a city resident.

When contacted, a State highways official said, “We will take steps to evict encroachments and also urge the police to regulate traffic on the stretch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US