Encroachments on service road on Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway hinders vehicular movement

May 24, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unauthorised and illegal encroachments on the newly laid service road of Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway near Subramaniapuram in Tiruchi have been causing inconvenience to motorists and road users.

The State Highways department recently laid the eight-metre-wide service road for the city stretch of Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway passing through Subramaniapuram area after evicting encroachments. However, the stretch continues to be the hotspot for encroachments as roadside vendors and shopkeepers have started using the stretch for setting up makeshift shops.

“Ever since the service road was completed, encroachments that were evicted returned to occupy the space. Due to encroachments, the width of the roads has shrunk, making it unsafe for motorists,” said A. Chandrasekar, a road user.

Despite several efforts by authorities to make the stretch free from encroachments and ensure free flow of traffic, they keep mushrooming every day hindering vehicular movement. Shops and other encroachments have been occupying the service roads, resulting in frequent traffic snarls on the route.

Since hawkers occupy the service road, a section of vehicles halts on the highway to buy the products, thereby posing accident risks. Heavy vehicles are also seen to be permanently parked on the service road in a haphazard manner causing inconvenience to road users.

Residents say the medians built for the service road lack fences making it easy for people to crisscross the highway. “If the medians are fenced, encroachers will find it challenging to do business and may relocate to other places,” said T. Saravanan, a city resident.

When contacted, a State highways official said, “We will take steps to evict encroachments and also urge the police to regulate traffic on the stretch.”