Encroachments on Kaliamman Koil Street a never-ending issue in Tiruchi

Despite establishing a multi-level car parking (MLCP)-cum-vegetable market at Kaliamman Kovil Street in Tiruchi, encroachments by vegetable vendors have been obstructing the free flow of traffic and causing inconvenience to the road users.

The commercial road is frequented by residents and commuters and it caters to a huge volume of traffic, especially with mini-trucks transporting vegetables and commodities. The cramped area adds to the traffic woes, particularly between Chathiram bus stand and Butterworth Road.

Earlier, a vegetable market was functioning in its place. To decongest the narrow commercial streets, the civic body in 2020, demolished the vegetable market and constructed the two-storey complex with parking space at ₹6 crore under Smart Cities Mission. Around 20 shops have been set up on the ground floor, and the first and second floors are being utilised to accommodate around 50 four-wheelers and about 100 two-wheelers.

After the opening, some of the shops were occupied by vegetable vendors, and the remaining vendors continued to do business on the stretch. “These vendors encroach a sizeable portion of the road, causing frequent traffic congestions, especially during evenings. It is common to see push-carts lining up on the road during peak hours,” said M. Durai, a road user.

Similarly, encroachments by vegetable vendors on EB Road have become rampant, shrinking its carriageway. A vegetable market on East Boulevard Road was constructed to accommodate about 59 retail shops with facilities for 160 two-wheelers. The market was built to relocate street vendors encroaching on EB Road to sell vegetables.

The facility, constructed at ₹6 crore utilising funds from Smart Cities Mission, was inaugurated in December 2023. Since its inauguration, the civic body has been facing challenges in relocating the vendors to the new market as they were hesitant to occupy the shops fearing a decline in business.

As the vegetable market remains unutilised, vendors have been using the road to do business while their customers park vehicles nearby, thereby hindering vehicular movement.

As senior official, cited the lack of support from vegetable vendors as the reason for the delay in opening the market for public use. Steps would be initiated to relocate them soon, he added

