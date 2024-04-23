Encroachments on footpaths remain a never-ending problem in Tiruchi

April 23, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Despite periodic efforts of Tiruchi Corporation, footpaths on some of the major roads in the city have been encroached upon by commercial establishments and eateries, disrupting public mobility.

Encroachments are rampant along several roads including Thanjavur Road, Puthur High Road, Vayalur Road, West Boulevard Road, Pudukottai Main Road, Ponmalai Service Road, Karur By-pass Road, Salai Raod, Sastri Road and Pattabiraman Salai.

A majority of the footpaths are occupied by establishments for their commercial activities, two-wheelers, vendors, and eateries extending their stands. Many roads are quite narrow, with several establishments utilising the platforms for advertising and business operations invading the space meant for pedestrian movement.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the Corporation launched a smart pedestrian platform project in 2020 to develop footpaths on WB Road, Puthur High Road, EVR Road and a few other roads at over ₹69 crore. Some of the damaged footpaths such as Vayalur Road and Thillai Nagar Main Road were restored recently.

The smart roads were designed with footpaths on both sides and underground utility systems. But the purpose of ensuring smooth walking for pedestrians is negated as most of the footpaths are being encroached upon.

“Due to encroachments, the width of the roads has shrunk to a large extent over the years, posing a safety threat to pedestrians and motorists,” said P. Ayyarappan, a road safety activist.

Shops on Thillai Nagar and Sastri Road had erected banners on the footpaths and occupied them. On Pattabiraman Salai, pedestrian platforms have been completely encroached upon by shops that sell used two-wheelers.

Road users complain that the available road space has been used for unauthorised parking of vehicles on both sides, leading to frequent traffic congestion. “One example is Melapudur Main Road, where parked two-wheelers fill up the road space during the day,” said C. Shakthi, a motorist.

Meanwhile, the civic body recently launched a survey to identify encroachments on commercial streets in the city. “Notices will be served to owners of the properties encroaching upon the footpaths hindering pedestrian movement. Support of city police will be sought to carry out the eviction drive,” said a senior Corporation official.