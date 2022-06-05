Encroachments on footpath leave pedestrians at risk on Puthur High Road

‘No checks have been conducted to restrict vendors from illegally occupying the footpaths’

Footpaths on Puthur High Road have been encroached upon, forcing pedestrians to walk on the busy road, risking their lives. Local street vendors and hawkers have taken over the pavement, selling fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Despite the fact that the Corporation has constructed pathways for the convenience of pedestrians, a majority of them have turned into extensions of commercial establishments.

According to the residents, no checks have been conducted to restrict such vendors from illegally occupying the footpaths. They claim that the number of street vendors occupying the pavement had increased significantly in recent months.

A section of residents rues that encroachments are so massive in the evening that pedestrians are forced to step on the road. “Although the encroachments are comparatively less in the morning, it still causes more inconvenience to the early morning walkers. Some vendors set up food stalls with plastic sheets tied to serve as a shelter during evenings.” T. Sugumar a resident of the locality said.

With many public spots located in the area, traffic snarls are a common sight on the Puthur route. The stretch witnesses a lot of traffic throughout the day, with heavy vehicles plying regularly. “It is unsafe to walk on the roads, but there is no other way,” he told The Hindu.

Velmurugan, who owns a shop along the footpath, says that the vendors occupy most of the space, leaving no room for his customers. “This place is for the pedestrians to walk, not to get occupied by vendors,” he says.

Residents complain that the illegal hawkers selling items on footpaths are causing traffic congestion as people randomly park their vehicles on the road to purchase fruits and vegetables from these vendors. “The vehicles parked on the road occupy the space meant for vehicles to commute," says D. Lalitha a resident of Kumaran Nagar.

When contacted, the officials of the civic body promised to carry out necessary steps to evict street vendors without a valid licence.