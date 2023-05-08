Encroachments hamper progress of widening of Tiruchi - Dindigul highway

May 08, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

The recent rains and objections raised against the removal of encroachments have hampered the progress of storm water drain construction and road widening for a 2.5 kilometres stretch in Tiruchi - Dindigul highway.

The State Highways Department has been working to widen the Tiruchi - Dindigul Highway from the road overbridge near Tiruchi Junction to Cholan Nagar near Thayanur. The move came after the concerns raised by motorists regarding the traffic congestion on the 7.6 km stretch from Pon Nagar to Cholan Nagar, where many higher educational institutions are present.

The motorable space of the 14-metre-wide road shrunk because of encroachments that increased the traffic woes of the motorists, particularly during peak hours.

The Highways Department started the ₹74.80 crore project funded by the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme to construct storm water drains and widen the road. Work has been completed in the Koraiyar River to Cholan Nagar stretch.

Though widening the stretch between Pon Nagar and Koraiyar River attained significant progress, objections to encroachment removal and rain hampered further advancement. The pits dug for the construction of storm water drains are filled with rainwater posing a threat to hygiene.

When contacted, a senior official from the State Highways Department said steps are under way to survey the boundaries of the road in Karumandapam, where a few landowners have been opposing the demarcation works. The official added that the Tiruchi Municipal Corporation has recently started works for laying underground drainage pipelines near National College and Karumandapam areas. Only after the completion of the drainage works by the civic body, the widening works could attain further progress.