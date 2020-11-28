Encroachments evicted from Gandhi Market

Since it remained locked for so many months, the maintenance work was warranted, says official

A day after Gandhi Market reopened after a gap of about eight months, the Corporation on Saturday carried out an encroachment eviction drive around it.

The encroachments have been cleared and street vendors are not allowed to sell in the area, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu. Encroachments within the market complex have also been removed. “Many shopkeepers had extended their business area by encroaching the frontage in the form of makeshift structures using casuarina poles that protruded into the circulating area. As it created congestion in the market, they were also removed,” he said.

The shopkeepers have been warned not to dump garbage as a proper solid waste management system is in place. They have also been instructed to follow the COVID-19 protocol on personal distancing, wearing of face masks and regular wash of hands. “Corporation officials will do the rounds and penalise erring shopkeepers,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

The civic body conducted a cleaning drive in the market by clearing garbage and desilting stormwater drains. “Since the market remained locked for so many months, the maintenance work was warranted,” an official said.

Not all happy

Meanwhile, a section of residents and authorities expressed their displeasure over reopening of the market, though temporary. S. Sekaran, president of Citizen’s Forum, said the government was favouring vendors because they required their support for the upcoming Assembly elections. “They listened to the traders and did not represent the needs of the 10 lakh residents of the city,” he said. Mr. Sekaran said the retail vendors can be allowed to sell at the market but the wholesale traders must be shifted out. “They have used taxpayer money to construct the new market and must ensure that the facility is utilised,” he said.