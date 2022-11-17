  1. EPaper
Encroachments demolished in Thanjavur

November 17, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Encroachments on the eastern side of the moat at Kizhavasal area in Thanjavur being razed down on Thursday.

Encroachments on the eastern side of the moat at Kizhavasal area in Thanjavur being razed down on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Encroachments on the eastern side of the moat at Keezhavasal area in Thanjavur Corporation limits were demolished by the civic body officials on Thursday.

According to official sources, the exercise was carried out as part of the Town Beautification Project being executed by the officials under the Smart City Project. Eviction notices were issued to the encroachers three months ago and the buildings were razed down on November 17.

Already the encroachments on the northern and western moat areas were removed by the civic body after giving sufficient time for the encroachers to vacate the area, sources added.

