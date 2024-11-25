Encroachments cleared for road-widening project in Thanjavur

The Highways Department carried out an encroachment eviction drive on a portion of Nanjikottai Road on Monday.

According to sources, the Highways Department had cleared the encroachments on Nanjikottai Road two years ago when it took up the road expansion work. As part of the work, storm-water drains were constructed on both sides of the carriageway.

After completion of the work, the shopkeepers, particularly on the 2.5-km stretch between Anna Nagar and the Nanjikottai Road flyover on the Tiruchi-Nagapattinam Highway, encroached the pedestrian pathways created as part of the road expansion work.

As the encroachers did not respond to the notices issued by the department, officials, led by Divisional Director Geetha and Assistant Engineer Lakshmipriya, cleared the encroachments with police protection. Power supply in the area remained suspended during the demolition, sources added.