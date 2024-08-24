Encroachments and traffic congestion irk devotees at Panchavarna Swami temple in Woraiyur

Devotees visiting the Panchavarnaswamy Temple in Woraiyur in the city are often left frustrated with the indiscriminate encroachment by traders and roadside vendors on the temple road.

The revered Lord Shiva temple attracts a large number of devotees from Tiruchi and beyond, especially on Fridays, weekends, and festival days. However, the extensive encroachment of public space on the road has caused inconvenience to devotees. Shop owners and pavement vendors have occupied a substantial portion of the road, reducing its width and causing frequent traffic congestion.

Various traders, including vegetable vendors, flower sellers, roadside eateries, soft drink sellers, and puja item sellers, occupy the road space from morning to evening, leaving only a narrow passage for devotees. The approximately 30-foot-wide road is reduced to a mere 10-15 feet, making it challenging for two-way traffic and causing regular traffic snarls. The encroachment has severely impacted the purpose of the road.

Devotees visiting the temple by cars and two-wheelers add to the congestion by random parking of vehicles. This often leads to heated arguments between motorists and roadside vendors, who object to vehicles being parked in front of their shops. In the absence of traffic police, locals regulate the traffic creating a chaotic situation.

“The road is not suitable for vehicle movement, and we are fed up with the encroachment and traffic congestion,” says V. Sakthivel, a regular devotee from Cantonment.

“The road has turned into a vegetable market,” he said. A vegetable trader acknowledges the problem stating that the number of roadside vendors has increased significantly over the past two to three years, hindering traffic movement.

Mr. Sakthivel said the Tiruchi Corporation and the police should find a solution to this issue by providing an alternative site for traders and posting traffic police to regulate traffic. The situation required an urgent attention to ensure a smooth and peaceful experience for devotees and locals.

