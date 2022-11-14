Encroachment on footpaths leave little space for pedestrians in Tiruchi

November 14, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With footpaths and pavements being encroached upon, pedestrians are forced to walk on the busy roads of Tiruchi. In some areas, the encroachments are rampant as pedestrians are forced to walk on the road sides, risking their lives.

The majority of the footpaths are occupied by two-wheelers, vendors, tea stalls extending their stands, and hawkers leaving little space for pedestrians. Furthermore, flex banners, advertisement hoardings, signboards and mannequins kept by shopkeepers are invading the space meant for pedestrian movement.

Encroachments along several roads including Sastri Road, Salai Road, Thennur High Road, West Boulevard Road and Thillai Nagar are rampant. Pedestrians are left with no option but to walk on the road. Many roads are quite narrow with several establishments utilising the platforms for advertising and business operations. Shopping hubs including NSB Road and Big Bazaar Street where thousands of people walk in and out have lost their footpaths to two-wheelers and roadside vendors.

Residents say that the civic body should carry out frequent eviction drives in order to retain the pedestrian space from violators. “Though several drives have been organised to evict encroachments from footpaths, they come back after a while. The civic body should install surveillance cameras near footpaths to keep an eye on encroachers,” said M. Srinivasan, a resident of Palakarai.

Despite the fact that the Corporation recently renovated some of the damaged pedestrian platforms in the city at the cost of ₹70 crore under the smart cities mission, footpaths in many areas remain the same. Slabs laid over stormwater drains serve as walkways in several locations, including Thennur and Thillai Nagar. As several of these slabs were damaged, plywood boards were temporarily placed over them.

“The platforms are either blocked by encroachments or damaged, forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriageway and risk being knocked down by speeding vehicles,” said Syed a resident of Woraiyur.

Meanwhile, the civic body has launched an eviction drive to clear the walkways in the city. Encroachments on Pattabiraman Street in Thennur, Heber Road and Circuit House Road in Mannarpuram have been cleared in the last few days. “Regular drives will be conducted to remove the hindrances on footpaths and ensure safe passage for pedestrians. Measures to repair damaged slabs and uncovered stormwater drains will be taken soon,” a senior Corporation official said.