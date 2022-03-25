Encroachment evicted

March 25, 2022 22:50 IST

About 47 cents of land, encroached upon by a realtor, at Kottapattu in the city was recovered by Revenue officials on Friday.

The recovered land was valued at ₹4 crore, an official press release said. The piece of land was used to raise a concrete platform and display the name of the company of the property developer. Notices were issued to the encroacher but since he failed to dismantle the structure on his own, Revenue authorities led by D. Kalaivani, Tahsildar, Tiruchi East, removed it using an earthmover and recovered the land, the release added.

