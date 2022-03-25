Encroachment evicted
About 47 cents of land, encroached upon by a realtor, at Kottapattu in the city was recovered by Revenue officials on Friday.
The recovered land was valued at ₹4 crore, an official press release said. The piece of land was used to raise a concrete platform and display the name of the company of the property developer. Notices were issued to the encroacher but since he failed to dismantle the structure on his own, Revenue authorities led by D. Kalaivani, Tahsildar, Tiruchi East, removed it using an earthmover and recovered the land, the release added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.