Encroachers return to occupy newly laid pavements in Thanjavur

May 03, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Newly laid pavements in Thanjavur Corporation limits under various infrastructure development schemes, including the Smart City Project, are back under the grip of encroachers in some parts of the city.

Earlier, commuters preferred to walk on the roads instead of the pavements as they were in poor condition. However, they were put into effective use by the shopkeepers, particularly on Nanjikottai Road, as the battered pavements came in handy for them to put up their billboards to attract the customers.

Meanwhile, before the elected Council came back to the helms of affairs, the civic body administered by the officials had cleared ‘encroachments’ on the pavements.

The encroachments were removed to pave the way for relaying them under various infrastructure development schemes, including the Smart City Project. For instance, the pavement on Nanjikottai Road, Vallam Quarry Road and near the Rajappa Park were relaid with paver blocks and stainless steel rails were installed.

While the colour paver block abutting Rajappa Park is accessible to pedestrians, the newly laid pavement on Nanjikottai Road has once again become the hot spot for local shopkeepers to display their billboards.

Responding to queries in this regard, civic body officials said whenever they warn the shopkeepers to avoid using the platforms they abide the directions immediately only to overlook it subsequently.