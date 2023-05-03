HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Encroachers return to occupy newly laid pavements in Thanjavur

May 03, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Newly laid pavements in Thanjavur Corporation limits under various infrastructure development schemes, including the Smart City Project, are back under the grip of encroachers in some parts of the city.

Earlier, commuters preferred to walk on the roads instead of the pavements as they were in poor condition. However, they were put into effective use by the shopkeepers, particularly on Nanjikottai Road, as the battered pavements came in handy for them to put up their billboards to attract the customers.

Meanwhile, before the elected Council came back to the helms of affairs, the civic body administered by the officials had cleared ‘encroachments’ on the pavements.

The encroachments were removed to pave the way for relaying them under various infrastructure development schemes, including the Smart City Project. For instance, the pavement on Nanjikottai Road, Vallam Quarry Road and near the Rajappa Park were relaid with paver blocks and stainless steel rails were installed.

While the colour paver block abutting Rajappa Park is accessible to pedestrians, the newly laid pavement on Nanjikottai Road has once again become the hot spot for local shopkeepers to display their billboards.

Responding to queries in this regard, civic body officials said whenever they warn the shopkeepers to avoid using the platforms they abide the directions immediately only to overlook it subsequently.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.