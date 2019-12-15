Encroachers have a heyday

The main approach road to the famous Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, from the Rajagopuram to the Rangaranga Gopuram, is in the grip of encroachments, inconveniencing visitors to the heritage town.

As one enters the Rajagopuram, a large board has been put up announcing that large vehicles, including autorickshaws, are not allowed. However, several autorickshaws ply in and out of it with seeming impunity. “I have written to the Collector, the City Corporation Commissioner and possibly everyone else but in vain. Nobody seems to care except during temple festivals,” said Selvi Kumar, a shop owner. “I have seen each stone being placed to make the gopuram. I hate to see it being ill-maintained like this,” he added.

Street vendors selling everything from fruit, to children’s toys and paintings have set up shop on the footpath. The entire stretch from the Rajagopuram to the Rangaranga Gopuram has no space for devotees to walk. “If it is terrible now, imagine the situation during Vaikunta Ekadasi,” observed L. Akilandeshwari, a devotee.

Residents and pilgrims blame the sad state of affairs to lack of coordination between the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, the city police and the civic body.

“Apart from taking up space on the footpaths, some shops have established tents, billboards and extended their shops, taking up more space from the already small road," said Mr. Kumar. “Shopkeepers use their influence to continue their activities without hindrance,: he added.

Recently, a vehicle rammed the compound of the Gandhi statue before the Rajagopuram. Although the wall was fixed, the larger problem has not been solved, residents say. “No-parking zones must be established and enforced strictly so that devotees and residents can have a peaceful visit. However, the HR&CE department claims that they have approached the City Corporation who have not responded,” a resident said.

The sheltered walkway, from Amma Mandapam Road to the Rajagopuram is entirely encroached by street hawkers. “There needs to be a permanent solution. One cannot just wish the hawkers away, a solution with consequences for defaulters must be made,” Mr. Kumar said.

City Corporation officials say that a meeting has been convened with the street vendors.

“Ahead of the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival, when thousands will throng the temple, the encroachments need to be removed. We will ask them to move their shops by December 18, following the meeting,” a senior official said.

Water stagnation

Inundation of rainwater on roads during monsoon add to the woes of the devotees visiting the Sri Renganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. The situation has turned from bad to worse in the recent days after the rain and consequent inundation. Most roads, especially Pullimandapam Road, Rayar Thoppu Road, Chandra Nagar Road, Veereswaram Parvathi Ammal Nagar Road, South Devi Street and several other lanes and by-lanes in Periyar Nagar are terrible. Heavy vehicles can hardly negotiate these areas and tourists, especially those travelling in large groups for the upcoming temple festival will struggle.

“Devotees often have to wade through four large puddles of water,” said a devotee. Inundation of water on North Uthira Street causes difficulty for devotees to access the footwear stand. Bricks have been laid to reach the footwear stand at the North Tower. Taking advantage of the situation, autorickshaw drivers have raised tariff even for short rides citing the poor condition of the roads, devotees complain.