Encroached temple lands retrieved in Pudukottai villages

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials in the district have retrieved lands encroached by some individuals in Aranthangi and Avudaiyarkoil taluks on Wednesday.

A press release said land measuring 84.65 acres were retrieved from encroachers at Thalanur revenue village in Avudaiyarkoil taluk. The land belongs to Bhavaniswarar Temple and Sundaraja Perumal Temple at Ponpethi village in the same taluk.

In another instance, the officials retrieved 95.81 acres of land encroached at Melmangalam revenue village in Aranthangi taluk. The lands belongs to Vishwanathanaswamy Temple at Idayankottai village.

The encroachers came forward and handed over the lands to the officials and gave an undertaking to this effect after they were warned of legal action. The total value of the retrieved lands is around ₹28 crore.