Encroached land retrieved by WRD

The Water Resources Department has retrieved 10 acres of land that remained under encroachment in the Puliyakkudi lake near Ammapettai.

According to sources, the district administration received repeated complaints from the residents of Puliyakkudi and Karuppamudaliyar Kottai hamlets that some portion of the Puliyakkudi lake, which serves as a reliable source for irrigation for their hamlets, had been encroached.

Thus, the WRD officials on Friday levelled 10 acres of land within the lake where some people had taken up cultivation of paddy, groundnut and other cereals.