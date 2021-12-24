Survey to check for violations by Isha Yoga Centre: Minister

24 December 2021 21:22 IST

TIRUCHI

A survey would be conducted by a joint team of Forest and Revenue officials in the wake of allegations that Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore has constructed buildings without permission and in violation of Forest Department rules, Forest Minister K Ramachandran said on Friday.

“The Isha Yoga Centre has submitted documents saying that they have not encroached upon forest areas. Yet, as many have been raising such allegations, a fresh survey has been ordered. The issue is not about encroachment but allegations that they constructed buildings without permission; they claim to have obtained exemptions from Central government. I had asked for all documents and they are being studied. Once a report is obtained, I will be able to give a clearer picture,” he told reporters in Tiruchi.

Advertising

Advertising

When asked about allegations that Karunya deemed university too had encroached upon forest lands, he said he would ask officials to look into them. “If there are doubts, we will examine it. Action will be taken if there was anything wrong, irrespective of whoever had done it,” he maintained.

Answering a query, he said that the proposed zoological park at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi is likely to take shape within a year.