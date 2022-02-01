Tiruchirapalli

Encouraging turnout in schools on day one

A teacher sprays hand sanitiser on a student’s hand at a school in Tiruchi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The turnout of students in schools on Tuesday after a month-long closure due to fears of pandemic spread was encouraging, according to teachers and officials of the school education department.

The attendance was near total for the outgoing classes of class 10 and 12. Up to 20% absence of students could be determined in some schools, particularly at the primary level, according to school heads.

On day one, the teachers undertook the task of completing their schedule of compiling the weekly assignments given to students. They are expected to submit them at the monthly review meeting convened by the school education department.

"By and large, the sense of enthusiasm among students to get back to school was palpable. The teachers, however, had no answers to queries from parents about the compliance with social distancing measures," a senior teacher said.

"The students were facilitated to acclimatise to the classroom environment on the first day. The teaching-learning activity will pick up gradually,” Chief Educational Officer, Tiruchi, R. Balamurali, said.

The noon meal centres also started functioning from Tuesday, the CEO said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2022 8:34:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/encouraging-turnout-in-schools-on-day-one/article38360261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY