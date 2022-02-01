Encouraging turnout in schools on day one

Noon meal centres also start functioning

The turnout of students in schools on Tuesday after a month-long closure due to fears of pandemic spread was encouraging, according to teachers and officials of the school education department.

The attendance was near total for the outgoing classes of class 10 and 12. Up to 20% absence of students could be determined in some schools, particularly at the primary level, according to school heads.

On day one, the teachers undertook the task of completing their schedule of compiling the weekly assignments given to students. They are expected to submit them at the monthly review meeting convened by the school education department.

"By and large, the sense of enthusiasm among students to get back to school was palpable. The teachers, however, had no answers to queries from parents about the compliance with social distancing measures," a senior teacher said.

"The students were facilitated to acclimatise to the classroom environment on the first day. The teaching-learning activity will pick up gradually,” Chief Educational Officer, Tiruchi, R. Balamurali, said.

The noon meal centres also started functioning from Tuesday, the CEO said.