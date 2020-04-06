Enathi villagers restrict entry by erecting check-posts

Residents of Enathi village near Pattukottai have sealed their village in order to restrict entry of outsiders in view of the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown exercise.

They have set up check-posts at five entry points to their hamlet, including the one from the Pattukottai-Thiruvonam Road (a State Highway) and these check-posts were manned by women from Enathi during the day.

While Enathi villagers were not entertained to move out of the hamlet, those visiting the hamlet from nearby villages to make some purchase at the shops functioning in Enathi were asked to wash their hands at the check-posts. Details of visitors such as name, vehicle number and purpose of their visit were also recorded, said the village panchayat president, S. Deepika.

Talking to The Hindu over phone, Ms. Karuppayi who volunteered for the check-post duty said she does not find it difficult in manning the check post and recording details of the visitors. “Already as members of a women self-help group we have the experience of maintaining records,” she added.

As arrangements were put in place to ensure that day-to-day requirements were made available at the doorsteps, the villagers were not bothered about the curtailment of their mobility. They have supported the government machinery in checking the COVID-19 virus spread, claimed the village panchayat president.