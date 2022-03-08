Enact law to check honour killings, says AIDWA

The district unit of All India Democratic Women Association on Tuesday expressed its disappointment over the absence of any mention in the draft Tamil Nadu State New Policy for Women 2021 of efforts to be initiated by the State government to curb honour killing.

While welcoming the release of the draft policy, AIDWA members, who gathered here to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD), stressed the need to enact a law to curb the honour killing practised by some groups of people in the State.

Though the draft policy was all set to deal with all possible violence against women, it remained silent with respect to their sufferings by the cruel act of honour killings, they added.

At a similar IWD event organised by AITUC Construction Workers Union at Thanjavur, Maya, a law college student, regretted that a majority of women irrespective of their high educational qualifications were not being allowed to exhibit their skills beyond their family circle. Parents should encourage and guide their daughters to lead a life on their own.

The other speakers exhorted the participants to ensure that gender equality flowered in their own families and should not hesitate to fight sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, more than 200 women from various self-help groups in Thanjavur and neighbouring districts benefited from the IWD event organised by the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, here on Tuesday.

At the event, which was inaugurated through video conference by the Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, the participants were enlightened about various schemes available in the food processing industry, the guidelines, grant-in-aid provisions, FSSAI regulations and on the packing and value addition technologies.

They were also told to make best use of the facilities/support offered by the NIFTEM-T in food industry start-ups and subsequent hand-holding support for furtherance of the start-ups.

Apart from these two events, programmes such as mass saplings plantation and distribution of sweets to women were also held.

More than 300 women police personnel gathered under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General (Thanjavur Range), Kayalvizhi and Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur Police District, Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni planted saplings in the District Police Headquarters complex.

Women members of Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association distributed sweets and roses to women employees at Kumbakonam railway station and to women passengers waiting to board trains.