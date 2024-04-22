‘En Kalloori Kanavu’ session gets good response in Nagapattinam

April 22, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Awareness sessions were conducted for the Dalit and tribal school students under the ‘En Kalloori Kanavu’, initiative conducted by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, at the District Collectorate. The new initiative to encourage higher education by providing career counselling was started this year.

K. Renukadevi, District Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Officer, said: “Around 300 students from the Nagapattinam block attended the programme. We conducted comprehensive sessions on various higher education courses available. Information about employment opportunities and education loans were explained. Students enjoyed the sessions. There was also a feedback session in which the students conveyed their expectations from us.”

“We are planning to conduct similar sessions in all blocks of the district after receiving due instructions from the State government.” she added.

Madras High Court advocate M. Ganapathi and Professor N. Gopi made their presentations.

District Collector Johny Tom Varghese chaired the event.