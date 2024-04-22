GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘En Kalloori Kanavu’ session gets good response in Nagapattinam

April 22, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Johny Tom Varghese presiding overthe ‘En Kalloori Kanavu’ in Nagapattinam on Monday.

District Collector Johny Tom Varghese presiding overthe ‘En Kalloori Kanavu’ in Nagapattinam on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Awareness sessions were conducted for the Dalit and tribal school students under the ‘En Kalloori Kanavu’, initiative conducted by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, at the District Collectorate. The new initiative to encourage higher education by providing career counselling was started this year.

K. Renukadevi, District Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Officer, said: “Around 300 students from the Nagapattinam block attended the programme. We conducted comprehensive sessions on various higher education courses available. Information about employment opportunities and education loans were explained. Students enjoyed the sessions. There was also a feedback session in which the students conveyed their expectations from us.”

“We are planning to conduct similar sessions in all blocks of the district after receiving due instructions from the State government.” she added.

Madras High Court advocate M. Ganapathi and Professor N. Gopi made their presentations.

District Collector Johny Tom Varghese chaired the event.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / school / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.