April 18, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An empty wagon of a goods train derailed at Nagapattinam goods yard on Tuesday. However, rail service was not affected due to the derailment. Railway sources said the derailment occurred at around 7 a.m. when one of the empty wagons of a goods train jumped out of the track while shunting. The goods wagon was to proceed to Korukkupet from Nagapattinam. The derailed wagon was re-railed by railway technical personnel in the evening, the sources added.