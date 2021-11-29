Empty coach derails

TIRUCHI

29 November 2021 19:44 IST

An empty passenger coach of a train that was being moved to the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here from the Broad Gauge Coaching Complex near Tiruchi junction derailed on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 12.25 p.m. near the BG Coaching Complex when a formation of 18 empty coaches were being moved to the workshop for periodic overhaul.

Railway sources said the third empty coach from the locomotive derailed when its wheels suddenly jumped out of the track near a point leading to the detention of the train.

An alarm was immediately sounded to alert railway officials of various departments who rushed to the spot to attend to the problem. An accident relief van equipped with machinery and other paraphernalia required for re-railing the derailed coach was immediately moved to the spot. The derailed coach was re-railed subsequently. Rail traffic was not affected on the main line as the derailment occurred on the yard line, the sources added.