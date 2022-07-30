Over 200 persons with disability attend exclusive job fair

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar presents an appointment letter to a successful aspirant at a job fair in Tiruchi on Saturday, | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 30, 2022 18:28 IST

The day-long event saw the participation of more than 20 private sector companies looking for PWD employees

Young persons with disabilities (PWD) got an opportunity to expand their horizons with the help of an employment fair organised exclusively for them by Holy Cross College on Saturday.

Hosted by the PG and Research Department of Rehabilitation Science in collaboration with the Chennai branch of Smarthanam Trust for the Disabled and the District Differently Abled Welfare Office (DDAWO), the day-long event drew over 200 PWD job-seekers and at least 25 private companies in the information technology, logistics and retailing sectors.

The fair was open to pre-registered candidates with low vision, hearing and speech impairment and loco-motor disabilities, with school or college qualifications.

Addressing the inaugural gathering as chief guest, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said, “Tiruchi district stands first in the distribution of Unique Disability Identity cards for the disabled with 96% of PWD being covered under the scheme. Candidates should work hard and achieve their goals to the best of their ability.”

As part of the event, Chandru and Karthikeyan, two PWD youths who were selected in the interview process, received their appointment orders from Mr. Kumar.

S. Chandramohan, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, Tiruchi, said that more corporate companies should include PWD in their workforce. “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 has stressed on 4% job reservation for the disasbled in the private sector. Since it is difficult for all of them to be given Government jobs, DDAW organises four or five job fairs to encourage private companies to employ such candidates. Corporates should offer good salary packages for PWD employees, according to their contribution to the company’s success.”

J. Maharani, Deputy Director, District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, A. Kalaiselvan, District Employment Officer, S. Premanand, Project in-charge, BECH RUSA 2.0, Bharathidasan University, P. Marikannan, State president, Tiruchi Disabled Welfare Association, and Mahentesh G. K., Founder Trustee, Samarthanam Trust, besides senior college officials were part of the event.