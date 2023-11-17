Employees with disabilities working in Tasmac seek regularisation of service, plan hunger strike on December 20

November 17, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu Tasmac Differently Abled Employees’ Welfare Association has appealed to the State government to regularise the services of about 600 persons with disabilities, who were working in Tasmac liquor outlets.

A resolution adopted at the association’s State general council meeting here on Thursday said that the persons with disabilities had been working on consolidated pay for 20 years in Tasmac. The Madras High Court had said that they can be provided with permanent jobs based on G.O. 15. The government should provide them with permanent jobs on time-scale pay either in Tasmac or in other departments, the resolution said.

Transport allowance should be paid to employees with disabilities in Tasmac just as was done for those in other departments such as School Education. The allowance should be paid with retrospective effect from 2010, the association demanded.

Among the other demands of the association were that inquiry into charges of violations of rules by employees with disabilities, who were placed under suspension in Tasmac on grounds of joint responsibility, should be completed within 15 days. Employees with disabilities should be posted at shops near their places of residence and requests for transfers on these grounds should be granted without delay.

The association urged the Tasmac management to extend assistance under medical fund to employees with disabilities for purchase of artificial limbs from private agencies. Disciplinary action should be taken promptly on complaints of verbal abuse or insult of employees with disabilities by able-bodied employees.

In an attempt to draw the attention of the State government to their demands, the association members, along with their families, would observe a fast in Chennai on December 20, another resolution said.