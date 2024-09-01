ADVERTISEMENT

Employees protest against mismanagement at Hotel Tamil Nadu in Thirukkadaiyur

Published - September 01, 2024 08:36 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Employees of Hotel Tamil Nadu in Thirukkadaiyur, operated by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, staged a protest on Sunday, accusing the management of mistreatment and arbitrary dismissals. Supported by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the protesting workers demanded immediate action.

The hotel, which serves pilgrims and tourists visiting Thirukkadaiyur and Tharangambadi, is accused of severe mismanagement. Only seven of the required 17 staff members are employed, with kitchen staff forced to handle additional housekeeping duties. Workers reported verbal harassment, 12-hour shifts, and overwork.

Recently, two employees were allegedly dismissed without cause for refusing to sign blank documents. Staff claimed they were paid only ₹12,500 of the promised ₹17,000 salary, with the remaining amount allegedly misappropriated by the management.

The protest lasted over an hour until Poraiyar Police and the Hotel Manager assured the workers that their grievances would be addressed, leading to a halt of the demonstration.

