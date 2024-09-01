GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Employees protest against mismanagement at Hotel Tamil Nadu in Thirukkadaiyur

Published - September 01, 2024 08:36 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Employees of Hotel Tamil Nadu in Thirukkadaiyur, operated by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, staged a protest on Sunday, accusing the management of mistreatment and arbitrary dismissals. Supported by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the protesting workers demanded immediate action.

The hotel, which serves pilgrims and tourists visiting Thirukkadaiyur and Tharangambadi, is accused of severe mismanagement. Only seven of the required 17 staff members are employed, with kitchen staff forced to handle additional housekeeping duties. Workers reported verbal harassment, 12-hour shifts, and overwork.

Recently, two employees were allegedly dismissed without cause for refusing to sign blank documents. Staff claimed they were paid only ₹12,500 of the promised ₹17,000 salary, with the remaining amount allegedly misappropriated by the management.

The protest lasted over an hour until Poraiyar Police and the Hotel Manager assured the workers that their grievances would be addressed, leading to a halt of the demonstration.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / labour / hotel and accommodation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.