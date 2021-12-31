Employees in OFT hopeful of getting orders to manufacture AK-203 Rifles

Employee unions in Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, are hopeful that the newly-incorporated Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), of which it is a part, will take it on board execution of orders for AK-203 Rifles to be manufactured with Russian technical know-how.

Engaged in manufacture and supply of weapon systems, small arms, tank gun articles and ammunition components, the AWEIL, one of the seven Defence Public Sector Undertakings that were formed after dismantling Ordnance Factory Board with 41 production units across the country, is reportedly poised to execute a major order of the Defence Ministry for manufacture of AK-203 Rifles for use by the Indian Army, under Make in India campaign.

A major order to manufacture over six lakh rifles will start off with assembling parts of 70,000 rifles, the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh has learnt.

Earlier this week, General Secretary of BPMS Mukesh Singh called on Officer In-Charge of Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, Rajiv Jain, and sought the unit's pro-active lobbying with the AWEIL for securing a portion of the orders that have been planned to be placed with the two other ordnance units under its purview at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Involved in manufacture of Tiruchi Asasult Rifles that are being highly patronised by the Central para-military forces and police forces in a handful of States, OFT has the Research and Development expertise and skilled workforce to manufacture the AK.203 Rifles, Mr. Mukesh Singh emphasised.

The OFT has been urging the Defence Ministry for long to utilise TAR for the Indian Army, which places orders in high quantum. The country will be able to save expenditure to the extent of up to sixty percent in the event of doing so, employee unions in OFT emphasise.