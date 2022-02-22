Emphatic win for DMK-led front in Pudukottai, Perambalur

The ruling combine captures municipalities and town panchayats

The ruling combine captures municipalities and town panchayats

The ruling DMK combine won emphatically in the Pudukottai and Aranthangi municipalities squarely defeating the AIADMK in the urban civic polls the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

DMK candidates emerged victorious in 24 out of the total number of 42 wards in Pudukottai municipality, while its alliance partner Congress bagged three seats. Opposition AIADMK could manage to win only in eight wards and independents from six wards. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam won from one ward.

In respect of the Aranthangi municipality, the DMK candidates won in 17 out of the total number of 27 wards. The AIADMK was far behind bagging only three wards. The DMK’s ally Congress won in three wards and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam in one ward. The ruling DMK front captured seven out of the eight Town Panchayats in the district barring Annavasal Town Panchayat where the AIADMK put up a good show overtaking the DMK in a tough battle. The DMK-led combine won handsomely in Keeranur, Keeramangalam, Karambakudi, Ilupur, Alangudi, Ponnamaravathy and Arimalam Town Panchayats bagging majority of the wards. Each Town Panchayat has 15 wards.

The scene was, however, was different in Annavasal Town Panchayat where the AIADMK emerged on top bagging eight out of the total number of 15 wards. The DMK won in five wards, while its ally Congress emerged victorious in one ward. An independent won from a ward. Interestingly, the Annavasal Town Panchayat falls under the Viralimalai assembly constituency from where former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar got elected for the the third time in a row in the 2021 assembly polls. The DMK-led combine won the Perambalur Municipality bagging majority of the wards. The DMK alone won in 15 out of the total 21 wards with its alliance partner Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi winning in one ward. The AIADMK won in three wards and independents in two wards. The ruling DMK front also won in the four Town Panchayats : Arumbavur, Kurumbalur, Labbaikudikaadu and Poolambadi.