Emphatic win for DMK-led front a real victory for democracy: IUML

Indian Union Muslim League national president K.M. Kader Mohideen on Wednesday said the emphatic win scored by the DMK-led front in the urban civic body polls was a real victory for democracy. In a statement, Mr. Kader Mohieen said candidates of the secular alliance won in majority of the wards in corporations, municipalities and town panchayats resulting in the front achieving a ‘Himalayan’ victory. The DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had implemented nearly 80% of the poll promises in the last eight months after the party staged a comeback in May 2021. A new revolution was taking place in Tamil Nadu, he said and added that it was under Mr. Stalin that the party won emphatically in the Lok Sabha polls and thereafter in Assembly elections. The victory march for Mr. Stalin continued in the urban civic body polls.

The propaganda that the western region was an AIADMK ‘fort’ had been demolished and that the State had come under the complete control of Mr. Stalin was evident from the results of the polls. “What is happening in Tamil Nadu is not only DMK rule, but the rule of Tamil people,” he said. Meanwhile, a press release from party’s State general secretary K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker said a total of 45 IUML candidates were elected in the election. Six candidates won from Chennai, Kumbakonam, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tiruppur Corporations. Twenty-five others were elected from municipalities and 14 from town panchayats.