Emphasis on soft skills

Collector P.Gayathri Krishnan exchanging STEP training MoU with T.R. Unnikrishnan, Chief General Manager, ONGC Karaikal Asset, on Friday.

Collector, P.Gayathri Krishnan on Friday called upon the students of Thiru.Vi.Ka Government Arts College, Tiruvarur, to make the best use of the STEP, an English language training programme sponsored by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the Collector highlighted the importance of soft skills in a person’s career and added that acquiring the skills was not very difficult. Determination and endurance would help hone the soft skills utmost required in the corporate world.

Pointing out that the views/ideas in the manner it reaches others was important irrespective of a person’s subject knowledge, she expressed confidence that the three-month English language training programme module – STEP, conceived and formulated by The Hindu would help the students hailing from this rural pocket acquire the much required English speaking skills for their excellence in their professional career.

She thanked the ONGC for sponsoring the programme while exchanging the memorandum of understanding with the ONGC – Karaikal Asset Chief General Manager, T.R. Unnikrishnan to provide English language training to 100 students of Thiru.Vi.Ka Government Arts College. College Principal G.Geetha and senior officials from the ONGC were among those who participated in the function.

The training programme is to be conducted through the Cuddalore-based non-governmental organisation, the Elders for Elders Foundation as a Corporation Social Responsibility activity of the ONGC.