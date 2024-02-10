‘Emotional intelligence key to ensuring success of women professionals’

February 10, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Women must develop emotional intelligence in order to be successful and measure up to colleagues in their chosen profession, said Tessy Thomas, noted scientist and former director general of Aeronautical Systems at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Saturday.

“As women, all of us are intelligent, passionate, dedicated and committed. But we must also give more attention to emotional intelligence. This requires situational awareness, where you have to respond to a person in an appropriate manner, understanding their feelings as well your own,” Ms. Thomas said speaking at the convocation at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College (SIGC) here.

The DRDO official praised the students for continuing to study through the lockdown, and encouraged them to use their education for the service of society.

“As a career scientist, every moment is a learning curve. If we withdraw from learning, then we are not on a par with the knowledge that exists all across the world. I was fortunate enough to start my career when former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was the director general of DRDO. He showed us how to get more and more knowledgable as we worked on in our career. That has channelised during the mission and guidance design. At every step, Dr. Kalam has been a role model for all the scientists,” Ms. Thomas said.

SIGC chief executive officer K. Chandrasekharan spoke. A total of 1,530 graduands received their degrees at the convocation on Saturday. Among them were 1,131 undergraduates, 362 postgraduates and 37 M..Phil graduates.

