Emergency-response preparedness assessed

August 07, 2022 21:50 IST

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has geared up its machinery to address eventualities that could arise due to heavy discharge of water into the Coleroon river.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Accompanied by Collector R. Lalitha and other senior officials, Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, who is the District Monitoring Officer, determined the emergency-response preparedness at Alakkudi, Mahendrapalli Kattur, and Achalpuram along the river.

Mr. Makwana inspected a temporary relief camp established at SMS Middle School and checked the quality of food prepared at the make-shift kitchen.