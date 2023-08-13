HamberMenu
Emergency medical centre inaugurated in Tiruchi

August 13, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Sunday inaugurated Apollo City Centre Emergency 24/7 at Thillai Nagar in Tiruchi.

The round-the-clock medical emergency care centre will be manned by a team of emergency physicians and paramedical staff. It will also house a team of super specialist surgeons across various medical disciplines from paediatrics to transplant consultations.

As a part of their emergency services, the centre is equipped with advanced life-saving equipment, ensuring immediate and efficient management of emergencies. Advanced radio diagnostic services, including electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, treadmill test and ultrasound, will aid in accurate diagnosis and monitoring.

Also, ambulance services will be readily available to transport patients to and from the centre, ensuring that critical care is accessible promptly, a press note said. P. Neelakannan, Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Hospitals, Madurai and A. Samuel, Senior General Manager of Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Tiruchi, were present.

