Emergency care unit to come up at Thuraiyur GH

An Integrated Emergency Care Unit under the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) is under construction at Thuraiyur Government Hospital. The unit by extending emergency care is expected to help reduce fatalities caused especially by road accidents.

According to senior officials of the Health Department, patients will be rushed into a zero-delay triage ward where their condition will be assessed following which they will be directed to colour-coded wards. Those given green colour codes are treated as outpatients and sent home after investigation. Patients coming under yellow are admitted and treated as inpatients. People brought with severe trauma requiring care at intensive medical care unit are accorded red colour code.

A four-storeyed building is under construction and is expected to be completed within a year. "The building will have a capacity of 50 beds and will have the facility to conduct computed tomography (CT) scans, X-Ray and other important screening methods to diagnose patients. Doctors from departments of orthopaedic surgery, neurology, general surgery will be available to monitor the patients,” the officials said.

The block will benefit the people of Thuraiyur and other nearby blocks, as accident and emergency trauma care victims are usually rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. “This will save time and will provide the patients with immediate care according to TAEI standards,” they added.