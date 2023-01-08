Embrace creativity and adapt to changes, graduates told

January 08, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

“Be in tune with changes and be creative to bring about solutions to problems; the ability to think creatively is needed to thrive in future,” Arnab Mitra, Executive Director, PricewaterhouseCoopers, told management graduates at Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) here on Sunday.

Today’s business house operates in an environment that is deeply influenced by change. Flexibility is essential to demonstrate agility in response to external market stimuli, he said while delivering the 31st Graduation Day address.

The change can be planned to address the predictable business scenario through business process re-engineering, and it can also be unplanned due to unpredictable external stimuli in a business environment. To manage unplanned changes, organizations need to develop agility into their DNA, and that can only be possible by imbibing flexibility in its strategy, process, and enablement initiatives, Mr. Mitra said.

Asit K Barma, Director, BIM, spoke of the role the institute has been playing in its capacity as the academic partner of the Government of Tamil Nadu to conduct the prestigious two-year Chief Minister’s Fellowship program.

“BIM is committed to contributing to the local ecosystem. Several MoUs and Centres of Excellence in BIM aim to enhance the overall competitiveness at the grassroots level by developing better products and improving service delivery. BIM’s new campus is in progress and will be ready by 2024 on Trichy-Pudukottai Highway to become a catalyst for the development of the local ecosystem,” said Mr. Barma.

The BIM, he said, was the first Business School in Tamil Nadu to receive ISO 21001: 2018 certification for its academic and administrative processes in December 2022.

Members of the Board of Governors, N. Kamakodi, CEO, City Union Bank and N. Bala Baskar, Former Principal Adviser, Finance, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India spoke.

The degree certificates were given to 118 candidates, and medals and certificates of merit were presented to five graduates for their academic excellence.