Embedded metallic piece removed from man’s right orbit

PUDUKOTTAI

27 July 2021 20:59 IST

Doctors at Government Pudukottai Medical College Hospital removed a metallic piece embedded in the orbital fat of a patient recently.

The patient, R. Murugesan, 36, of Mullur in the district visited the ENT department of the hospital complaining of chronic headache. The ENT arena was found normal on examination and a CT scan was taken, which showed a metallic piece in the right orbit where nose and orbit join.

The patient disclosed that he suffered injury due to a blast in gear box while working in Malaysia and that three to four metallic pieces that got embedded in the skin around right eye were removed in Malaysia in 2017.

Murugesan returned to his native place during COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and developed a headache and visited the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.

The ENT team headed by Raja Ganesh and anaesthesia team headed by Senthil Kumar gave general anaesthesia. Using a nasal endoscope and hi-tech instruments such as microdebrider and c-arm, the metallic piece embedded in orbital fat was meticulously removed within a span of four hours.

Post-surgery, Murugesan said his headache had come down and his vision was perfectly normal while expressing.his thanks to the surgical team.

A press release quoted College Dean M. Poovathi as saying the surgery was done free of cost under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. It would have cost around ₹1.5 lakh in a private hospital. The Dean appreciated the ENT department for carrying out a rare procedure.